Limbaugh: ‘Wimpism’ has taken over Washington establishment

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Radio talk show host and political commentator Rush Limbaugh criticized Washington insiders for "wimpism."

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh criticized what he called “wimpism” on the part of the Washington, D.C. establishment for asking President Donald Trump to tone down his rhetoric on North Korea.

Speaking on his radio show Thursday, Limbaugh said there is no reason to be afraid of North Korea, describing Kim Jong Un’s regime as a “zit on the butt of a pig,” Fox News reported.

Limbaugh slammed congressmen from both parties who have warned that Trump’s tough talk could inflame tensions with North Korea and perhaps trigger a war.

“What does this mean?” Limbaugh said. "It means that 'wimpism' has taken over the Washington establishment, that 'wussism' and 'wimpism' and 'pajama boyism' has taken over."

Limbaugh said North Korea may have nuclear weapons, but they "can’t hit the side of a barn" with them, Fox News reported.

"What are we supposed to do, just sit here and wait until the real one is airborne and hope that being gentle and compassionate and unprovocative will stop this lunatic from doing what he’s doing? Is that what we’re to believe here?" Limbaugh asked.

Friday morning, Trump tweeted that the United States military was “locked and loaded” if North Korea decided to take military action.