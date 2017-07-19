Now Playing
Posted: July 19, 2017

Aaron Carter rips brother Nick after family feud goes public

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during WWE Monday Night RAW with Surprise Guest Kevin Federline at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Matthew Simmons/WireImage for World Wrestling En
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during WWE Monday Night RAW with Surprise Guest Kevin Federline at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Aaron Carter rips brother Nick after family feud goes public
Aaron Carter. (Photo: Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges
Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

Pop singer Aaron Carter criticized his famous brother this week, shortly after Nick Carter reached out to his sibling via social media.

Aaron was recently arrested in Georgia on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. After news of his arrest circulated, Nick posted about his brother on Twitter.

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” Nick wrote.

“Family isn’t always easy, [but] we’re all here for you.”

In a recent response, Aaron chided his brother for making such a statement.

“If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” he said.

“That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

Aaron later told fans on Twitter that he "will NOT continue to tolerate such lies about me regarding drug use with alleged meth, heroine [sic], crack – it's not funny!"

