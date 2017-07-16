Now Playing
Posted: July 16, 2017

Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Photographer Madison Parker and boyfriend Aaron Carter poses during a handprint ceremony and meet and greet with fans as he visits Planet Hollywood Times Square on April 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Bruce Glikas
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Photographer Madison Parker and boyfriend Aaron Carter poses during a handprint ceremony and meet and greet with fans as he visits Planet Hollywood Times Square on April 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. —

Aaron Carter reportedly was arrested Saturday on DUI and drug charges in Georgia. 

ABC News reported that the 29-year-old singer was charged with DUI, as well as possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and "drug-related objects," according to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office.

Carter's girlfriend, Madison Parker, also was arrested on charges of possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of officers, the Sheriff's Office said.

As of early Sunday, Carter was still in police custody, ABC News reported. The outlet did not say whether Parker was still in custody.

According to "Entertainment Tonight," Carter, younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, had been slated to perform in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. His official Twitter account posted that the singer would not "make his set time" because of "transportation issues."

