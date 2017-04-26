Sign in with your existing account
‘Silence of the Lambs’ director Jonathan Demme dies at 73
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe
Director Jonathan Demme attends Tribeca Talks After The Movie: By Sidney Lumet during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
By
Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK
—
Academy Award winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme, best known for directing “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” has died. He was 73.
>> Read more trending stories
An unidentified source close to Demme’s family
told IndieWire on Wednesday that Demme died of esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease.
