Posted: April 26, 2017

‘Silence of the Lambs’ director Jonathan Demme dies at 73

Director Jonathan Demme attends Tribeca Talks After The Movie: By Sidney Lumet during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe
Director Jonathan Demme attends Tribeca Talks After The Movie: By Sidney Lumet during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

Academy Award winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme, best known for directing “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” has died. He was 73.

An unidentified source close to Demme’s family told IndieWire on Wednesday that Demme died of esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease.


