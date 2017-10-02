B98.5 Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and B98.5 is partnering with Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta for GET UP Atlanta!

Visit KomenAtlanta.org to get more info, sign up to pledge 8 hours of physical activity in October, then record your hours of exercise and share your progress.

Friends and family are invited to sponsor or become involved in the fitness program themselves, which has an entry fee of $35.

The challenge runs through the month of October and has a goal to raise $40,000 for Komen Atlanta.

Every day in Atlanta, seven women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and one will die.

Komen Atlanta works to educate the community about the importance of early detection and provides thousands of free breast health services each year to ensure that every woman has access to everything she needs to detect and survive breast cancer.

On October 23, a special celebration will be held at the Monday Night Brewing Garage located at 933 Lee St. SW. Entry to the celebration is free for Get Up Atlanta participants and $30 for non-participants.

JOin The Virtual Challenge