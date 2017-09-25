Atlanta Pride Festival, the largest pride festival in the Southeast, returns to Piedmont Park each October following National Coming Out Day. Celebrate diversity and community during this two-day Atlanta gay, lesbian and transgender extravaganza that includes live entertainment, cultural exhibits, the famed Pride parade and the Pride Marketplace featuring more than 200 vendor booths, as well as tons of restaurant and bar promotions.

Come hang out with Tad, Drex, and Kara from B98.5 at the 47th Annual Atlanta Pride Festival and celebrate the largest Pride event in the southeast!

We will be in Piedmont Park on October 14-15 with games, prizes, the B98.5 photo booth and more.

We can't wait to celebrate with you!

