Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 27, 2016

47th Annual Atlanta Pride Festival 

Comments

   

Atlanta Pride Festival, the largest pride festival in the Southeast, returns to Piedmont Park each October following National Coming Out Day. Celebrate diversity and community during this two-day Atlanta gay, lesbian and transgender extravaganza that includes live entertainment, cultural exhibits, the famed Pride parade and the Pride Marketplace featuring more than 200 vendor booths, as well as tons of restaurant and bar promotions.  

Come hang out with Tad, Drex, and Kara from B98.5 at the 47th Annual Atlanta Pride Festival and celebrate the largest Pride event in the southeast!

We will be in Piedmont Park on October 14-15 with games, prizes, the B98.5 photo booth and more.

We can't wait to celebrate with you!    

Get more info at AtlantaPride.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation