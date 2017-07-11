2017 Georgia Special Olympics Duck Pluck

By Zac Morgan

On August 11th, 10,000 rubber ducks will take a swim in the pool at Post Chastain. Your $5 donation will not only help support our athletes during the State Games by providing meals, housing, and medals, but it will also make you eligible for a chance to win some awesome prizes! For your donation of $5 or more, a number will be assigned to a lucky rubber duck in your honor, and at 1 PM, six winning ducks will be “plucked” out!

Get more information and adopt your ducks, here.