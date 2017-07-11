Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 11, 2017

2017 Georgia Special Olympics Duck Pluck

Comments

By Zac Morgan

Zac Morgan

On August 11th, 10,000 rubber ducks will take a swim in the pool at Post Chastain. Your $5 donation will not only help support our athletes during the State Games by providing meals, housing, and medals, but it will also make you eligible for a chance to win some awesome prizes! For your donation of $5 or more, a number will be assigned to a lucky rubber duck in your honor, and at 1 PM, six winning ducks will be “plucked” out!

Get more information and adopt your ducks, here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation