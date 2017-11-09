Zoo says it ‘cannot confirm or deny’ April the giraffe pregnant 

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images/Getty Images

A giraffe, similar to April (not pictured). April the Giraffe gave birth to her fourth calf live on the internet after weeks of teasing from Animal Adventure Park in New York state.

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution

Seven months ago, April the giraffe made headlines as millions of people tuned in to watch her give birth to her fourth calf live via the internet. Now the viral sensation may be ready for another special delivery.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday morning to give fans an update on the mother and her son Tajiri, who was born April 15 at the park in Binghamton, New York.

When GMA hosts asked if there was another bun in the oven, Patch answered, “I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy.”

Is April the Giraffe pregnant again!? "I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy!" @AnmlAdvntrPark owner says. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XCYSdyqYHE — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2017

If she is indeed expecting, the caretaker also teased the likelihood of another livestream.

“Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me,” he laughed.

Millions of people around the world tuned into the much-anticipated live birth, which first started making headlines in February after YouTube briefly took the zoo's livestream down after animal activists complained the video violated policies against “nudity and sexual content.”

After the zoo urged commenters to voice their frustrations -- and thousands did -- YouTube restored the stream within an hour.

The zoo teased on a daily basis for weeks that April was ﻿close to giving birth, until Tajiri was finally born in mid-April.

On the morning of the delivery, more than 1.2 million people watched to help welcome April’s bundle of joy into the world.