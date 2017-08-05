Sign in with your existing account
50 years ago: Pink Floyd releases debut album
Scott Legato/Getty Images
Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe of Lucius performs with Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters during the US + THEM 2017 Tour at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Wednesday.
By
Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
They have kept their fans comfortably numb for a half century.
Fifty years ago, on Aug. 5, 1967, Pink Floyd released its debut album, “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.”
Rock Archive reported. The album hit stores two years after the band formed and is the only full album recorded with Syd Barrett.
The recording and mixing took place at London’s Abbey Road studios.
“The Piper at the Gates of Dawn” became a top-10 album in the United Kingdom, rising as high as No. 6 on the charts.
