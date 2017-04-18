2017 in review: Most-binged Netflix shows

Inside Netflix

By Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In 2017, Netflix users around the globe consumed more than 140 million hours of Netflix per day, the streaming service announced in a news release Monday.

The company identified the year’s notable global trends about what users watched.

It found that the biggest streaming day of the year was Jan. 1, Mexico had the most Netflix members tuning in per day and one Netflix user watched “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” 365 days in a row.

Netflix also split consumer habits for TV shows into four categories: “the shows we devoured” for the most-watched shows for more than two hours per day, “the shows we savored” for the most-watched shows for less than two hours per day, “the shows that got us cheating” for the most shamelessly watched ahead of a significant other, and “the shows that brought us together” for the most-watched shows seen together as a family.

The service uncovered the numbers by analyzing average daily viewing hours per member between Nov. 1, 2016, and Nov. 1, 2017. The data only included new Netflix original shows that launched between those dates.

Results for the third and fourth categories are based on more than 60,000 survey responses from Netflix members between Oct. 24-30, 2017. According to Netflix, the sample is representative of adults watching TV shows as a couple with their families in 32 countries.

When it came to the most-devoured Netflix show of 2017, the true crime series “American Vandal” came out on top, followed by the Brazilian thriller series “3%.”

“Stranger Things” earned top honors for bringing families together and ranked third for shows that got people cheating.

Here are the top 10 Netflix shows for each category:

The shows we devoured in 2017

“American Vandal” “3%” “13 Reasons Why” “Anne with an E” “Riverdale” “Ingobernable” “Travelers” “The Keepers” “The OA” “The Confession Tapes”

The shows we savored in 2017

“The Crown” “Big Mouth” “Neo Yokio” “A Series of Unfortunate Events’ “GLOW” “Friends from College” “Ozark” “Atypical” “Dear White People” “Disjointed”

The shows that got us cheating in 2017

“Narcos” “13 Reasons Why” “Stranger Things” “Orange is the New Black” “Sense8” “Black Mirror” Marvel's The Defenders” “Marvel's Iron Fist” “Ozark” “MINDHUNTER”

The shows that brought us together in 2017