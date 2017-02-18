Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 18, 2017
Wrestler Ivan Koloff, known as 'The Russian Bear,' dies at 74
George Napolitano/ MediaPunch/IPX
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 18: Pro Wrestling legend Ivan Koloff has passed away from a liver disease. In his career Koloff wrestled the world over and even held the WWWF World Heavyweight title after defeating Bruno Sammartino for the title. February 18, 2017.
By
Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
World Wrestling Entertainment star Ivan Koloff has died at the age of 74.
WWE announced the news on Twitter.
>> Read more trending stories
Koloff, nicknamed "The Russian Bear," was a rival of star wrestler Bruno Sammartino, and the two had many memorable moments in the ring.
Koloff suffered from liver disease, according to his daughter, Rachel Marley. She started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for medical expenses and encourage fans to send cards and prayers.
Hulk Hogan posted his condolences on Twitter, saying that it had been a rough week for the wrestling community. George "The Animal" Steele and Chavo Guerrero Sr. also died recently.
