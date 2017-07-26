Now Playing
Posted: July 25, 2017

'Wonder Woman 2' sets December 2019 release date

Comments
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Gal Gadot arrives at the world premiere of
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Gal Gadot arrives at the world premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles. Wonder Woman 2” is set to storm theaters on December 13, 2019. Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday, July 25. “Wonder Woman” star Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira, but a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

"Wonder Woman 2" is set to storm theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.

Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday.

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira. But a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job.

Jenkins' "Wonder Woman" is still chugging along at the box office, with over $389.7 million from North American theaters. It recently surpassed "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" to become the top domestic earner of the summer movie season and the second-highest of the year, behind "Beauty and the Beast."

