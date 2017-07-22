Now Playing
Posted: July 23, 2017

Wonder Woman sequel gets a title: 'Wonder Woman II'

Gal Gadot attends the Warner Bros.
Gal Gadot attends the Warner Bros. "Justice League" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Wonder Woman sequel gets a title: 'Wonder Woman II'
Gal Gadot speaks at the Warner Bros. 'Justice League' panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego.

AP Film Writer

SAN DIEGO —

Wonder Woman has a few reasons to celebrate.

As of Sunday, the superhero pic is now the highest-grossing film of the summer with $398 million from North American theaters, and the sequel is official. Warner Bros. is not saying much about the inevitable follow-up to the smash hit, but the studio did flash a title card with the words "Wonder Woman II" during its Comic-Con presentation Saturday.

But that was the extent of the "Wonder Woman II" talk at the fan convention. There is no official word on whether or not Patty Jenkins will return to direct, who is penning the script or even when the film might hit theaters.

Not even Gal Gadot mentioned it during the Comic-Con "Justice League" panel.

