Posted: December 08, 2017

Win Taylor Swift All Day December 13!

December 13 is Taylor Swift Day! Every hour from 8am-6pm we have your chance to win tickets to see Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour on August 10 and 11, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium PLUS some awesome Taylor Swift merch! 

Just listen for the Taylor Swift song and be the 13th caller for your chance to score the tickets! 

Tickets on-sale December 13 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

