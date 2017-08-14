Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 14, 2017

Willie Nelson cuts show short, cites Utah's high altitude

Comments
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson blamed Utah's high altitude for forcing him to cut a suburban Salt Lake City show short on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson blamed Utah's high altitude for forcing him to cut a suburban Salt Lake City show short on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY —

Willie Nelson is blaming Utah's high altitude for forcing him to cut a performance near Salt Lake City short.

Nelson ended his show early at the USANA Amphitheatre in suburban West Valley City on Sunday night.

He later apologized in a statement posted to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. The 84-year-old country music legend explained: "The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now and headed for lower ground."

Nelson's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment Monday.

Nelson was forced to cancel several concerts earlier this year because of what his publicist said was a bad cold.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation