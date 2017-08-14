Now Playing
Posted: August 14, 2017

Willie Nelson cuts Salt Lake City concert short over breathing issues, blames high altitude

DETROIT, MI - JULY 08: Willie Nelson performs during The 2017 Outlaw Festival at Joe Louis Arena on July 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Scott Legato/Getty Images
(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SALT LAKE CITY —

Country music icon Willie Nelson blamed the altitude after he left the stage early with "breathing problems" during a concert Sunday night near Salt Lake City, Billboard reports.

Nelson, 84, apologized to fans in a statement provided to Variety.

"This is Willie. I am very sorry to have to cut the Salt Lake City performance short tonight," the statement read. "The altitude just got to me. I am feeling a lot better now and headed for lower ground."

Early Monday, the singer tweeted a similar message from his verified account.

The venue, USANA Amphitheatre, is in West Valley City, Utah, which is more than 4,300 feet above sea level, Variety reported.

