Posted: December 31, 2016
William Christopher, actor on 'M.A.S.H.,' dead at 84
Jason Merritt
By
Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PASADENA, Calif.
—
William Christopher, best known as the calm-voiced Father Francis Mulcahy on “M.A.S.H.” has died. He was 84.
His son, John Christopher,
told KABC his father died of non-lung small cell carcinoma.
William Christopher played the role of Mulcahy on the award-winning show from 1972-1983. He also had roles in movies “The Fortune Cookie” and “With Six You Get An Eggroll,” and television shows “Hogan’s Heros” and “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.”
Besides his son John, Christopher is survived by his wife Barbara and son Ned.
