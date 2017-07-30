Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 30, 2017

Willa Ford clarifies comments after appearing to blame 9/11 for her failed music career

Comments
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 05: Willa Ford attends the 6th Annual 'Night of Generosity' Gala benefiting generosity.org at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on December 5, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)
Tibrina Hobson/WireImage
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 05: Willa Ford attends the 6th Annual 'Night of Generosity' Gala benefiting generosity.org at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on December 5, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Related

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Willa Ford is trying to clear up any confusion.

Last week, the former pop star sat down for an interview with Billboard in which she opened up about why she thinks her career tanked. In the early 2000s, Ford was best known for her single “I Wanna Be Bad,” and on Sept. 11, 2001, her second single, “Did Ya’ Understand That,” debuted and tanked.

“It was the perfect storm. A lot of people don’t realize this, but my second single was released on Sept. 11, 2001. Everything that happened that day froze; the world stood still, as it should have. My second single didn’t do well because anything that launched that day kind of got canned,” she said, adding, “I ended up in no man’s land.”

>> Read more trending news

On Friday, Ford clarified her statement to People.

“In a recent interview with Billboard, I made a comment about the release of a single by my record label on September 11, 2001, where I stated, ‘Everything that happened that day froze; the world stood still as it should have.’ During the past day, other news outlets have taken the liberty to say that I somehow blamed 9/11 for my song not taking off … this could not be further from the truth,” she said.

“It was meant to be an inspirational piece about how the universe sent me in a new and different direction, one that has led me to success and joy in other areas of my personal and professional life,” Ford concluded.

Following the attack on Sept. 11, Ford “took a step back” from her music career because she “felt like I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to be doing at the time.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation