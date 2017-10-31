Foc Kan/WireImage

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Will Poulter attends the ' Detroit ' Premiere at UGC Normandie on September 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s been the talk of the web: How actor Will Poulter looks so much like big-screen baddie Sid from “Toy Story.”

Will Poulter is finally channeling his animated look-alike – Sid from Toy Story! https://t.co/9pVlge75DI — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 30, 2017

Poulter, who is known for his roles in “Detroit” and “We’re the Millers” took the costume one step beyond Halloween, and used his likeness to shine a light on anti-bullying efforts, Entertainment Weekly reported.

He posted his photo on Twitter recently.

In the post, Poulter says he is an ambassador for Anti-Bullying Pro, a foundation that trains students to help educate their friends and classmates on bullying and introduces anti-bullying campaigns in schools and in youth groups.

