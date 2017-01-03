Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 03, 2017

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange interviewed on 'Hannity'

Comments
FILE - In this Friday Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Assange will be interviewed by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity on
FILE - In this Friday Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Assange will be interviewed by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity on "Hannity," airing, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at 10 p.m. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Sean Hannity interviews WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange tonight on "Hannity."

During the hour, Assange insists the Russian government was not his source for the hacked emails he released from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

In the interview, Assange argues that the Obama administration has pushed the narrative of Russia meddling in the U.S. election to delegitimize President-elect Donald Trump.

"Hannity" airs at 10 p.m. EST on Fox News Channel.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation