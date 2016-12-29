Wife of 'Rogue One' star Ben Mendelsohn files for divorce

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2016 file photo, Ben Mendelsohn arrives at the world premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at the Pantages Theatre, in Los Angeles. Court records show Mendelsohn's wife has filed for divorce from the "Rogue One" star. Emma Forrest filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 29 citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of their four year marriage. Forrest is seeking physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press