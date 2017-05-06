Sign in with your existing account
Why Shaquille O'Neal is installing home security systems
Shaquille O'Neal installs home security systems in Atlanta. (Photo courtesy Ring)
By
Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA
—
Shaquille O’Neal is something of a Renaissance man, having made the transition from NBA star to analyst, comic actor, viral video star and even a one-time Lyft driver.
Now he’s putting in home security systems in Atlanta.
>> Read more trending news
At 7-foot-1 he is uniquely gifted at the installation part – but that’s not what had him out on safety duty in a Clayton County neighborhood this week.
"We want to make homes smarter and we want to make neighborhoods safer," O'Neal said.
O'Neal has partnered with Ring to provide the security systems for free as part of a national promotion.
