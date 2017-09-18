Now Playing
Posted: September 18, 2017

White House aide unamused by political Emmy Awards

Kate McKinnon poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for
Kate McKinnon poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

White House aide unamused by political Emmy Awards
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks as Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price looks on, at the Mirmont Treatment Center Friday Sept. 15, 2017, in Media, Pa. Conway and Price toured the center for drug and alcohol addiction recovery and discussed the opiod crisis.

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON —

A top White House aide is offering a lackluster review for the politically-charged Emmy Awards.

Speaking Monday on "Fox & Friends," White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway says "America is responding by tuning out." Conway added people have a right to speak freely, but said "you're showing the world you're so easy with the insults about our leader."

Politics was a theme, with host Stephen Colbert calling President Donald Trump the biggest TV star of the year and former White House spokesman Sean Spicer making a cameo.

Conway congratulated "SNL" actress Kate McKinnon, who won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. McKinnon thanked Hillary Clinton, who she portrayed during the 2016 election. She has also played Conway.

Conway says "it had to be much more fun to play me."

