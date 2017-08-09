Now Playing
Posted: August 09, 2017

White House aide, Fox News host criticize Senate GOP leader

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Ky. listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill Washington. A top White House aide and a Fox News host are criticizing McConnell after the Senate majority leader said people think Congress hasn't achieved anything this year partly because President Donald Trump has created "excessive expectations." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press

WASHINGTON —

A top White House aide and a Fox News host are criticizing Mitch McConnell after the Senate majority leader said people think Congress hasn't achieved anything this year partly because President Donald Trump has created "excessive expectations."

Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted Wednesday that McConnell was making excuses for the Senate's failure to repeal and replace the Obama health care law. The White House social media director suggested that the Kentucky Republican might feel he needs four more years to succeed.

Fox News Host Sean Hannity tweeted that McConnell is "a WEAK, SPINELESS leader" who is dishonest and should retire. Hannity is a close Trump ally.

This week McConnell said that Trump has "not been in this line of work before." He said deadlines haven't reflected "the complexity of legislating."

Copyright The Associated Press

