'Wheel of Fortune' celebrates 35th anniversary

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

'Wheel of Fortune' hosts Vanna White, left, and Pat Sajak attend a taping of the show's 35th Anniversary Season at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The iconic game show “Wheel of Fortune” is celebrating its 35th year on television, and much of its success can be attributed to its hosts, Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

"It's an incredible run and don't ask me to explain, don't ask me to figure it out. I certainly didn't predict it and here we are 35 years later,” Sajak told KABC. "I should point out I was 11 when we started."

“We have a great relationship,” White said. “He is so funny. He cracks me up all the time and in 35 years we've never had one argument.”

Sajak and White have been paired on the show since it debuted in 1982. In addition to television, the show has its own channel on YouTube.

White has worn more than 6,500 gowns and Sajak has met tens of thousands of players. KABC reported.