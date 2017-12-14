What stays, what goes: Disney and Murdoch after the sale

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 7, 2013, file photo, an entrance to a parking garage at 20th Century-Fox studios, an entity owned by News Corporation, is seen in Los Angeles. Disney announced Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, that it is buying a large part of Fox, but the Fox studio lot in Los Angeles will remain with the Murdoch family. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, a security guard looks out of the the News Corp. headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, in New York. Disney announced Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, that it is buying a large part of Fox, but Fox News Channel and other U.S. television businesses are staying with the Murdoch family.

FILE - This Friday, July 25, 2014, file photo shows a view of the headquarters of the Italian Sky television broadcaster in Milan, Italy. Disney announced Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, that it is buying a large part of Fox. Under the deal, Disney will get at least a 39 percent stake in European satellite-TV and broadcaster Sky. Fox is hoping to acquire the remainder of Sky before the deal closes, giving Disney full control.

Disney is buying a large part of Fox , but Fox News Channel and other U.S. television businesses are staying with the Murdoch family.

Here's a look at what the Disney and Murdoch empires will look like under The Walt Disney Co.'s $52.4 billion deal for 21st Century Fox:

THE DISNEY BANNER

Besides classics such as Mickey Mouse and Goofy, Disney already owns several iconic franchises, including the Muppets, "Star Wars" and Marvel superhero movies and comics. It operates a major movie studio and several TV networks, including ABC, ESPN, the Disney Channel and Freeform.

With the deal, Disney gets the Fox movie business, including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox 2000. Fox held rights to some Marvel characters; this deal will bring Marvel's X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool under the Disney roof. Disney will also take ownership of the "Avatar" franchise, which has already spawned a Disney theme park ; sequels are on the way.

In terms of television production, Disney will get Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX Productions and Fox21, with shows including "The Simpsons" and "Modern Family."

Disney will get at least a 39 percent stake in European satellite-TV and broadcaster Sky. Fox is hoping to acquire the remainder of Sky before the deal closes, giving Disney full control. Disney is also acquiring Star India, a major media company with dozens of sports and entertainment channels.

Disney, a co-owner of Hulu, will get Fox's share in the streaming company, giving Disney a majority control.

THE MURDOCH FAMILY

Before the sale, Fox will spin off some properties into a separate company, which the Murdoch family will control. Murdoch's new Fox will have the Fox television network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the U.S. sports channels FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network. It will also keep the Fox studio lot in Los Angeles and an equity investment in Roku, a maker of TV-streaming devices.

The publishing and newspaper businesses will stay with Murdoch, as those have already been separated into a different company, News Corp. Those businesses include the New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Sun and The Times in the U.K., and book publisher HarperCollins.

There's been speculation the Murdoch family will try to combine News Corp. with what's left of Fox, though Rupert Murdoch told investors Thursday, "We haven't thought about combining with News Corp."