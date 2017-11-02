Weinstein's ex-company wants sworn testimony from producer

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Day by day, the accusations pile up, as scores of women come forward to say they were victims of Weinstein. But others with stories to tell have not. For some of these women who’ve chosen not to go public, the fear of being associated forever with the sordid scandal _ and the effects on their careers, and their lives _ might be too great. Or they may still be struggling with the lingering effects of their encounters. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press