Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd to be interviewed by ABC News

FILE - In this March 18, 2014, file photo, Ashley Judd arrives at the world premiere of "Divergent" at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. ABC News says Judd will sit down with anchor Diane Sawyer for her first television interview since the actress-activist went public with allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein. The interview will air Thursday on ABC News platforms. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press