Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 06, 2017

Webcast marks TV milestone, unsung pioneer behind it

Comments
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 1930, file photo, Philo T. Farnsworth, San Francisco-based inventor of the television, poses in New York. A live webcast will celebrate the transmission of the first electronic TV signal on Sept. 7, 1927, and the man behind it, Farnsworth. The webcast is set for 3 p.m. PDT Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, from the original location of Farnsworth's San Francisco lab. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 1930, file photo, Philo T. Farnsworth, San Francisco-based inventor of the television, poses in New York. A live webcast will celebrate the transmission of the first electronic TV signal on Sept. 7, 1927, and the man behind it, Farnsworth. The webcast is set for 3 p.m. PDT Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, from the original location of Farnsworth's San Francisco lab. (AP Photo/File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Happy 90th birthday, television!

A live webcast will celebrate the transmission of the first electronic TV signal on Sept. 7, 1927, and the man behind it, Philo T. Farnsworth.

The webcast is set for 6 p.m. Thursday from the original location of Farnsworth's San Francisco lab. It's available on www.thehistoryoftv.com and will be repeated at 9 p.m. and midnight Thursday.

Veteran producer Phil Savenick created the site to detail the medium's history and the contributions of Farnsworth and other TV pioneers.

The website includes what Savenick calls a "virtual museum" of photos, videos and stories.

In the 1930s, Farnsworth waged a successful legal battle to be recognized as the inventor of electronic television.

The largely unsung scientist, a Utah native, died in 1971 at age 64.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation