Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

DONATE

Hurricane Harvey Relief

Posted: August 30, 2017

Wayward alligator found in motel pool was part of rap video

Comments
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo. a 4-foot alligator was found and removed from an outdoor pool at the Bayview Inn & Suites, in Atlantic City, NJ. Authorities say the 3-foot-long (0.91-meter-long) alligator found at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City was part of a rap video filmed there by two men. The alligator was found when police conducted a raid at the site. Items found during the raid led to the arrest Tuesday, Aug. 29, of the two men on armed robbery charges. (Craig Matthews/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo. a 4-foot alligator was found and removed from an outdoor pool at the Bayview Inn & Suites, in Atlantic City, NJ. Authorities say the 3-foot-long (0.91-meter-long) alligator found at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City was part of a rap video filmed there by two men. The alligator was found when police conducted a raid at the site. Items found during the raid led to the arrest Tuesday, Aug. 29, of the two men on armed robbery charges. (Craig Matthews/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

Related

View Larger
Wayward alligator found in motel pool was part of rap video
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Sam Holland, of Animal Control of South Jersey, captures a 4-foot alligator that was in the outdoor pool of Bayview Inn & Suites, in Atlantic City, NJ. Authorities say the 3-foot-long
View Larger
Wayward alligator found in motel pool was part of rap video
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Sam Holland, of Animal Control of South Jersey, captures a 4-foot alligator that was in the outdoor pool of Bayview Inn & Suites, in Atlantic City, NJ. Authorities say the 3-foot-long
View Larger
Wayward alligator found in motel pool was part of rap video
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Sam Holland, of Animal Control of South Jersey, captures a 4-foot alligator that was in the outdoor pool of Bayview Inn & Suites, in Atlantic City, NJ. Authorities say the 3-foot-long

The Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. —

Authorities have solved the mystery of how an alligator ended up in a swimming pool at a motel on the New Jersey shore.

They say the 3-foot-long (0.91-meter-long) alligator found Aug. 15 at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City was part of a rap video filmed there by two men. The alligator was found when police conducted a raid at the site.

Items found during the raid led to the arrest Tuesday of the two men on armed robbery charges. Authorities say they robbed homes in two nearby towns in the days before the alligator was found.

Animal control workers safely lifted the alligator from the pool, and it's now at a zoo in Cape May County. Officials plan to move it to a reserve in Florida.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation