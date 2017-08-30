Wayward alligator found in motel pool was part of rap video

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo. a 4-foot alligator was found and removed from an outdoor pool at the Bayview Inn & Suites, in Atlantic City, NJ. Authorities say the 3-foot-long (0.91-meter-long) alligator found at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City was part of a rap video filmed there by two men. The alligator was found when police conducted a raid at the site. Items found during the raid led to the arrest Tuesday, Aug. 29, of the two men on armed robbery charges. (Craig Matthews/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

The Associated Press