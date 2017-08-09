Wayne Haun, Lauren Daigle top Dove Awards nominations

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, Lauren Daigle performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville. Producer-songwriter Wayne Haun, Daigle and rock singer Zach Williams are the top nominees at the 2017 GMA Dove Awards, honoring gospel and Christian music, announced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

Producer-songwriter Wayne Haun, singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle and rock singer Zach Williams are the top nominees at the 2017 GMA Dove Awards honoring gospel and Christian music.

The Gospel Music Association announced Wednesday that Haun is nominated for six awards, followed by Daigle, Williams and songwriters Bernie Herms and David Garcia, who earned five nominations each.

The 48th annual show will be held Oct. 17 at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. It will air Oct. 22 on Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Daigle, last year's artist of the year, isn't competing for the honor this year. Nominees for the top award include Chris Tomlin, for KING & COUNTRY, Hillsong United, MercyMe and tobyMac.

Tomlin, Kirk Franklin, NEEDTOBREATHE and Crowder scored four nominations each.

Voting for the final winners will run from Aug. 21-28.