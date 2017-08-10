Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Will Smith is in the premiere episode of Apple Music's "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" with "The Late Late Show" host James Corden. The series is a spin-off of the popular segment on Corden's show.

James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” launched on Apple Music Tuesday with an episode featuring Corden driving with Will Smith in the passenger seat.

The series is on Apple Music, but Corden shared the first six minutes from the premiere episode on “The Late Late Show” YouTube page.

The clip shows Smith and Corden rapping along to some of Smith’s biggest hits, including 1998’s “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.”

It also includes the pair rapping with a marching band, crashing a wedding and taking a helicopter ride.

In one part of the clip, Corden and Smith talk about Smith playing former President Barack Obama in a movie.

“I talked to Barack about it,” Smith said. “He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role.”



Viewers were also treated to a sneak peek at future episodes with guests including Alicia Keys, John Legend and “Game of Thrones” sisters Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who belt out a passionate version of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”

New episodes of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” will be available each Tuesday on Apple Music.

