Watch out ewoks, ‘Last Jedi’s’ porgs are here

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you weren’t scared at the raw cuteness then, you’ll be scared now.

Ewoks better watch out, the porgs have invaded.



The cute, fuzzy alien animal was featured in Monday night’s debut of the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” trailer.

If you missed it, or have to see it again, click here or watch below. The porg is seen next to Chewbacca, screaming, at the 1:32 mark.



Whether that’s their normal sound or if the porg in question is mimicking Chewie, we’ll know that in a few weeks, unless you’ve bought one already.

Whatever noise they make, according to Wookieepedia, the Wikipedia for a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the porg is a sea bird that lives on the planet Ach-To. That’s where Luke lived in exile after the Battle of Endor. Lucasfilms described them similar to puffins.



(Too much for non-Star Wars fans?)

As for how they’ll be brought to life, Lucasfilm’s Pablo Hidalgo said that they will be a combination on puppets and computer graphics.



Hildalgo said during an interview on StarWars.com, “You fall into those deep, soulful eyes. I think a lot of people are going to want a porg as a pet.”

Either way, while the movie hasn’t even hit the big screen, but Disney and Lucasfilms is already banking on fans and children for wanting the newest big eyed, furry, cute animal, offering it for sale at your local box store and online.

Already on the market, are porg bobbleheads, a stuffed animal that talks and an animatronic version that looks like a Furby.



"Star Wars: The Last Jedi” officially hits theaters on Dec. 15, with some big screens showing it on Dec. 14. Tickets are already on sale.

