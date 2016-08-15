WATCH: Michael Phelps races great white shark ... sort of

FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Discovery Channel's Shark Week's opening lineup Sunday, July 23, includes 'Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White,' with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Michael Phelps may be fast, but apparently not as fast as a great white shark.

In Discovery's highly anticipated Shark Week special "Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs Great White," the 28-time Olympic medalist wore a special wetsuit and monofin to take on a great white – well, sort of – in a 100-meter race.

Unfortunately for fans, Phelps, with a time of 38.1 seconds, lost by 2 seconds. But that wasn't the biggest disappointment: Instead of facing a real shark, Phelps was shown alongside a computer simulation of a great white. The shark's "time" in the race was based on speed data collected by scientists.

Fans were not amused.

When Michael Phelps said he was gonna race a shark this is how I pictured it happening #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/GiEfJssNhL — Ryan Homler (@RHomler) July 24, 2017

Me realizing I can't ever get back the time I spent watching the fake shark race. #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/qTGCiermh2 — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) July 24, 2017

IT WAS A FAKE SHARK. Phelps raced a fake shark....and lost.

I feel cheated #SharkWeek2017 pic.twitter.com/nEABV6PRNZ — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) July 24, 2017