Richard Shotwell/Invision

Gal Gadot speaks at the Warner Bros. "Justice League" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A young Wonder Woman fan has something to smile about after sharing a heartwarming moment with actress Gal Gadot at Comic-Con in San Diego.

>> PHOTOS: Comic-Con cosplay

According to "Entertainment Tonight," a girl dressed as the superhero seemed to have tears in her eyes when she met Gadot during a "Justice League" autograph signing Saturday. Gadot immediately smiled at the young fan, took her hand and offered some words of encouragement.

>> Read more trending news



"Now we are friends, so there's no reason to cry anymore. We are together!" Gadot said in a viral video of the exchange shared by Variety, according to "ET."

>> Click here to watch

.@GalGadot shared a moment with a young Wonder Woman cosplayer while signing autographs with the Justice League at San Diego @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/KZhucQd0yC — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017

Gadot's "Justice League" co-star Ezra Miller also contributed to the pep talk.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news



"You're a warrior. ... I think the ability to let yourself cry is what makes you such a warrior," he said, according to "ET." "Come join the Justice League whenever you get ready."

"Sweet kid," co-star Ben Affleck added.