Posted: July 23, 2017

WATCH: Gal Gadot cheers up teary-eyed girl dressed as Wonder Woman at Comic-Con

Gal Gadot speaks at the Warner Bros.
Richard Shotwell/Invision
Gal Gadot speaks at the Warner Bros. "Justice League" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN DIEGO —

A young Wonder Woman fan has something to smile about after sharing a heartwarming moment with actress Gal Gadot at Comic-Con in San Diego.

According to "Entertainment Tonight," a girl dressed as the superhero seemed to have tears in her eyes when she met Gadot during a "Justice League" autograph signing Saturday. Gadot immediately smiled at the young fan, took her hand and offered some words of encouragement. 

"Now we are friends, so there's no reason to cry anymore. We are together!" Gadot said in a viral video of the exchange shared by Variety, according to "ET."

Gadot's "Justice League" co-star Ezra Miller also contributed to the pep talk.

"You're a warrior. ... I think the ability to let yourself cry is what makes you such a warrior," he said, according to "ET." "Come join the Justice League whenever you get ready."

"Sweet kid," co-star Ben Affleck added.

