Posted: December 10, 2017

Watch: Comedian Hannibal Buress arrested in Miami

Stand-up comic Hannibal Buress was arrested in Miami early Sunday.
Brandon Williams
Stand-up comic Hannibal Buress was arrested in Miami early Sunday.

By Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

MIAMI —

A popular stand-up comedian was handcuffed early Sunday in Miami and video of his arrest is going viral.

“Explain what I’m detained for,” Hannibal Buress asks Miami police officers repeatedly as he leans against a police car while handcuffed.

Buress, 34, was booked into Miami-Dade Jail just before 2 a.m. and released around four hours later after posting bond, according to the Miami Herald.

The details of what he specifically did to be charged have yet to be released. 

In addition to his appearances on stage, the comedian has starred as an actor in “Neighbors,” “Baywatch” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

