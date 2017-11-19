Watch: Chance The Rapper spoofs NHL in ‘SNL’ skit

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Chance The Rapper spoofed the NHL on "Saturday Night Live" as he played a sports reporter who was out of his league.

Chance The Rapper does not like hockey. In a word, he was “cold.”

In a hilarious skit on “Saturday Night Live,” the rapper plays an NBA sideline reporter, Laslo Holmes, pressed into duty as a rinkside reporter for a game between the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers.

“It’s very cold all around here,” Chance The Rapper said during Saturday night’s skit. “Lots of fun hockey going on. Lots of white dudes on skates running into each other full speed. I don’t get it.”

It was Chance The Rapper’s first appearance as a host on “SNL,” and the hockey skit spoofed several hockey traditions, The Sporting News reported, including fights.

Oh, and those names.

“One of the main guys on the Rangers, don't know how to say his name, it has like 30 letters in it, none of them are vowels,” the rapper said. “He's playing great, which is crazy because he got in a full fistfight in the first minute of the game.”

Here’s the full skit: