Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: May 01, 2017

Watch: Canadian hockey fans sing US national anthem when mic fails  

Comments
Canadian country singer Brett Kissel holds his faulty microphone up asking the crowd to help him sing the
Jeff McIntosh/AP
Canadian country singer Brett Kissel holds his faulty microphone up asking the crowd to help him sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" before the start of Game 3 of the NHL play-off series between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, April 30, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Thousands of Canadian hockey fans joined in to help sing the American national anthem before a play-off game when the singer’s microphone failed in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday night.

>> Read more trending news

Country music singer Brett Kissel was just about to start “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off Game 3 of the NHL play-offs between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers when his mic went out. 

Kissel wasted no time in urging the crowd to help him out, and they did, belting out the American anthem like it was their own.

Fans also belted out the Canadian national anthem, too.

The Ducks owners issued a statement Monday on the unusual situation, calling it a “special moment,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“To hear the audience passionately sing both the Canadian and United States anthems was inspiring and powerful,” Susan and Henry Samueli said. 

The Ducks beat the Oilers, 6-3, closing in on Edmonton’s 2-game lead in the best-of-seven series.

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation