Posted: July 31, 2017

WATCH: Boy, 9, with Down syndrome belts Whitney Houston classic in viral video

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Whitney Houston performs at the 2009 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)
Rick Diamond/WireImage
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Whitney Houston performs at the 2009 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

By Boston25News.com

PROSPER, Texas —

In less than one week, a Texas boy has become an internet sensation.

Last week, 9-year-old Dane Miller’s aunt, Jeanne Miller, posted a video on her Facebook page of the boy singing Whitney Houston’s hit “I Have Nothing” in the car. She says Dane, who has Down syndrome, loves to sing.

Within a week of being posted, the video has more than 16 million views and the post has been shared over 230,000 times.

"He's very high-functioning so if he hears music, it's just something that sticks with him. He's very proud [of the video]. He just smiles and giggles,” Jeanne Miller told ABC News.

The Miller family has now created a YouTube channel titled Amazing Dane, where they plan to share more videos to spread joy and laughter.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

