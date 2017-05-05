Now Playing
Posted: May 05, 2017

Vogue's Anna Wintour made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II

Editor-in-Chief, American Vogue and Artistic Director Dame Anna Wintour poses for a photo after receiving her Dame Commander insignia from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, Friday May 5, 2017. (Dominic Lipinski/PA Pool via AP)
The Associated Press

LONDON —

Britain's monarch has met a queen of the fashion world, as Vogue editor Anna Wintour was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Wintour was made a dame — female equivalent of a knight — for services to fashion and journalism in a Buckingham Palace ceremony on Friday.

The U.K.-born editor arrived wearing her ever-present sunglasses, but removed them before entering the palace ballroom.

She said afterward that the queen had struggled to find a place to pin the insignia on Wintour's pink belted Chanel outfit.

Wintour said she also congratulated the queen on Prince Philip's long public service, calling him "an inspiration to us all."

The queen's husband, who is 95, announced Thursday that he will retire from public engagements in the fall.

