Posted: September 02, 2017

Vince Vaughn runs riot in 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' at Venice

Actors Jennifer Carpenter, left, and Vince Vaughn pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Brawl In Cell Block 99 ' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Actors Jennifer Carpenter, left, and Vince Vaughn pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Brawl In Cell Block 99 ' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Vince Vaughn runs riot in 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' at Venice
Actors Jennifer Carpenter, left, and Vince Vaughn pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Brawl In Cell Block 99 ' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
Vince Vaughn runs riot in 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' at Venice
Actress Jennifer Carpenter poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Brawl In Cell Block 99 ' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
Vince Vaughn runs riot in 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' at Venice
Actor Vince Vaughn poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Brawl In Cell Block 99 ' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

The Associated Press

VENICE, Italy —

Vince Vaughn is becoming a surprising regular at the Venice Film Festival.

Vaughn, best known for comedies, is at the Italian festival as star of S. Craig Zahler's bone-crunching prison thriller "Brawl in Cell Block 99," which screens Saturday.

Last year, he attended to promote Mel Gibson's war movie "Hacksaw Ridge."

Vaughn says he hasn't abandoned comedy, but "I have just had the fortune of being able to try different stuff."

He says it's rewarding to work with directors like gore-master Zahler, who made cannibal horror Western "Bone Tomahawk."

Vaughn said Zahler is refreshing because he has a strong vision and "does not go out saying, 'How do I get the majority of people to like me?' He goes out trying to pick unique characters, and unfold a dramatic life."

