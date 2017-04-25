VIDEO: Promo released of ‘Dirty Dancing’ remake

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actress Abigail Breslin is starring as Baby in ABC's "Dirty Dancing" remake. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ABC’s remake of the iconic 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing” is coming to the small screen in May, and fans of the original are getting to see a preview.

People reported that the first promo video of what’s being called a three-hour musical event was released Tuesday.

The story is the same as the original film, in which Frances “Baby” Houseman -- originally played by Jennifer Grey -- falls in love with dancer Johnny Castle, originally portrayed by Patrick Swayze.

The new version stars Colt Prattes and Abigail Breslin in the lead roles. People reported that the film will look at what happens to Baby and Johnny after their summer romance and give a deeper look at the characters in general.

Debra Messing, who plays Baby’s mother in the new version, shared the promo video on Twitter Monday.

The “Dirty Dancing” remake airs May 24 on ABC. Watch the preview for the event below.