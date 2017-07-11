By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The new voice of Kermit the Frog made his debut more than a month after the firing of puppeteer Steve Whitmire, who performed as the puppet for 27 years.

News that Whitmire was fired emerged July 10. At the time, a Muppets Studio spokeswoman said his replacement, Matt Vogel, would make his debut the next week.

Between a war of words from Whitmire about the circumstances around his firing and a response from Muppet creator Jim Henson’s children, the debut seemed to be delayed.

Whitmire told The Hollywood Reporter in July that he had concerns about Disney’s involvement with “The Muppets.”

“I have been outspoken about what’s best for ‘The Muppets’ since the Muppets came to Disney (in 2004), but the fact is I have respect for everyone who was involved in the creation of that series for their own particular contributions,” Whitmire told THR. “At the same time, I also have insight into their limitations with respect to how well they know ‘The Muppets.’”

According to Biran and Lisa Henson, Whitmire was difficult to work with, despite his talent as a puppeteer. Brian Henson said in a July New York Times interview that Whitmire would “send emails and letters attacking everyone, attacking the writing and attacking the director.” Lisa Henson told the newspaper that Whitmire “played brinkmanship very aggressively in contract negotiations.”

Disney and The Muppets Studio said Whitmire showed “unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years,” but they have since moved on. A representative for Disney confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Vogel has made his debut in a “Muppet Thought of the Week” published on YouTube Monday.

Watch the video below: