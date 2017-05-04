VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres scares Matt Lauer on set of her show

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Ellen DeGeneres and Matt Lauer have been waging a prank war for years.

On her show this week, Ellen one-upped Matt with a hilarious prank that he called “childish.”

Matt chatted with Ellen Thursday about her 20th anniversary since coming out on television, his 20th anniversary since hosting the “Today Show” and their upcoming 60th birthdays.

As they were discussing Lauer and “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s contrasting tastes in music, a person popped out of Ellen’s side table and Matt nearly jumped out of his skin.

“It’s so petty,” Lauer said with a laugh. “It’s so childish.”

But Ellen didn’t care.

“That was my favorite so far,” said Ellen.

Watch the prank in the video below.