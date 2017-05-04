Now Playing
Posted: May 04, 2017

VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres scares Matt Lauer on set of her show

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

By HotTopics.TV

LOS ANGELES —

It’s no secret that Ellen DeGeneres and Matt Lauer have been waging a prank war for years.

On her show this week, Ellen one-upped Matt with a hilarious prank that he called “childish.”

Matt chatted with Ellen Thursday about her 20th anniversary since coming out on television, his 20th anniversary since hosting the “Today Show” and their upcoming 60th birthdays.

As they were discussing Lauer and “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s contrasting tastes in music, a person popped out of Ellen’s side table and Matt nearly jumped out of his skin.

“It’s so petty,” Lauer said with a laugh. “It’s so childish.”

But Ellen didn’t care.

“That was my favorite so far,” said Ellen.

Watch the prank in the video below.

