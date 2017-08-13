Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 13, 2017

Video captures Tom Cruise limping after 'MI6' stunt

Comments
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Tom Cruise poses during a photocall for the French premiere of
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Tom Cruise poses during a photocall for the French premiere of "The Mummy" in Paris, France. A video taken on the set of “Mission: Impossible 6” shows Cruise limping after performing a stunt where he jumps between buildings. The video was published Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, by TMZ. The extent of Cruise’s injuries wasn’t known. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

A video taken on the set of "Mission: Impossible 6" shows Tom Cruise limping after performing a stunt where he jumps between buildings.

The video was published Sunday by TMZ. It captures a tethered Cruise leaping to a building, hitting its side and then crawling over the top and running away. After he finished the take, Cruise is seen limping, though he was able to rappel back to the building he jumped from.

The extent of Cruise's injuries wasn't known. Neither Cruise's representatives nor Paramount Pictures returns messages Sunday.

The 55-year-old actor is well known for performing many of his own stunts.

The sixth installment in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is currently shooting in London. It's scheduled for release in July next year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation