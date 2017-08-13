Video captures Tom Cruise limping after 'MI6' stunt

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Tom Cruise poses during a photocall for the French premiere of "The Mummy" in Paris, France. A video taken on the set of “Mission: Impossible 6” shows Cruise limping after performing a stunt where he jumps between buildings. The video was published Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, by TMZ. The extent of Cruise’s injuries wasn’t known. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The Associated Press