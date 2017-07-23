Victory for 'Dunkirk' and 'Girls Trip' at box office

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Fionn Whitehead in a scene from "Dunkirk." (Melissa Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by STX Entertainment shows Dane DeHaan, left, and Cara Delevingne in a scene from 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.'

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Regina Hall, from left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish in a scene from the comedy 'Girls Trip.'

AP Film Writer

It's victory for "Dunkirk" at the box office this weekend. Studios on Sunday say the Christopher Nolan World War II epic earned an estimated $50.5 million to top the charts, with $11.7 million of that coming from IMAX screens.

The well-reviewed Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith comedy "Girls Trip" also beat expectations, taking second place with $30.4 million. Audiences were 79 percent female and gave the film a coveted A+ CinemaScore.

Not so successful was Luc Besson's $180 million sci-fi epic "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," which earned $17 million from North American theaters over the weekend.

Exposure was limited, however. Besson's production company EuropaCorp says 90 percent of the budget was already covered by foreign pre-sales, equity financing and tax subsidies.