Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 03, 2017

Veteran TV, stage director Jeffrey Hayden dies at 90

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014 file photo, actress Eva Marie Saint, right, poses with her husband, writer/director/producer Jeffrey Hayden at the world premiere of
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014 file photo, actress Eva Marie Saint, right, poses with her husband, writer/director/producer Jeffrey Hayden at the world premiere of "Winter's Tale" in New York. Hayden died at his Los Angeles home on Dec. 24, 2016. He was 90. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

A spokesman says veteran TV and stage director Jeffrey Hayden has died.

Publicist Jeff Sanderson said Tuesday that Hayden died at home on Dec. 24 after a year of cancer treatment. Hayden was 90.

Hayden directed live TV plays in the 1950s and later series including "Cagney & Lacey" and "Magnum, P.I."

He worked extensively in the theater and directed his wife, Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint, both on TV and in plays.

Hayden is survived by Saint, their two children and grandchildren.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation