Vans Warped full cross-country tour to come to an end

All good things must come to an end.

Journeys and Vans have announced that 2018 will be the last full-cross country Vans Warped Tour.

For 23 years, the tour has helped launch the careers of acts like Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance while bands like Paramore moved from the small stages to the main stage.

More than 1,700 bands have toured throughout the more than two-decade run.

While the tour isn’t going to be going across the country after 2018, Kevin Lyman, the founder of the Vans Warped Tour, said that he is preparing for a 25th anniversary celebration in 2019.

As for 2018, the Warped Tour will visit locations like Pittsburgh (7/16), Atlanta (8/1), Tampa (8/4).

The last date will be in West Palm Beach on Aug. 5.

