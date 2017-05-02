Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 15, 2017

Val Kilmer makes rare appearance during Doc Holliday tribute in Tombstone

Comments

Related

Actor Val Kilmer opens up about rumored cancer diagnosis
Actor Val Kilmer opens up about rumored cancer diagnosis
Val Kilmer is just as excited as the rest of us about ‘Top Gun 2’
Val Kilmer is just as excited as the rest of us about ‘Top Gun 2’
View Larger
Val Kilmer is just as excited as the rest of us about ‘Top Gun 2’
File photo: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of 'The Two Gentleman of Verona' at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. —

Val Kilmer made a rare public appearance to help mark the birthday of the real-life man who helped make Kilmer a star.

Kilmer was in Tombstone for the “Doc Holli-Days” that help celebrate the life of Doc Holliday, The Associated Press reported. Kilmer portrayed Holliday in the 1993 film “Tombstone.”

>> Read more trending news

Kilmer, sporting a cowboy hat and sunglasses, rode through the iconic western town as parade grand marshal in coach dating back to the 1880s, the Sierra Vista Herald reported.

This was the first time Kilmer had returned to Tombstone since the movie came out.

Thousands of people, many dressed as characters from the movie and historical time frame, were at the events that featured Kilmer, the Sierra Vista Herald reported.

>>Read: Actor Val Kilmer opens up about rumored cancer diagnosis

Earlier this year, Kilmer confirmed during a Reddit Ask Me Anything q&a he had been battling cancer, Variety reported.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation