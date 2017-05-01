Now Playing
Posted: May 01, 2017

Val Kilmer announces 'healing of cancer'

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2014 file photo, Val Kilmer poses for a portrait in Nashville, Tenn. Kilmer wrote on Reddit April 26, 2017, that he’s had “a healing of cancer.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
The Associated Press

The 57-year-old actor made the comment in a question-and-answer session on Reddit.

Kilmer was asked by a Reddit user about Michael Douglas' comment last year that Kilmer was dealing with the same condition that Douglas had. Douglas successfully battled oral cancer after being diagnosed in 2010. Kilmer responded on Facebook in November that he has "no cancer whatsoever" and Douglas "is misinformed."

Kilmer said on Reddit on Wednesday : "I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time." He said people may still think he's sick because he doesn't sound like his normal self.

Kilmer's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

